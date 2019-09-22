80°
LDWF to construct new oyster reef in Calcasieu Lake
CALCASIEU PARISH- To increase oyster habitat and fisheries production, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is constructing a new oyster reef in Calcasieu Lake.
LDWF says the project will consist of spreading approximately 12,500 cubic yards of crushed limestone on the lake bottom to create approximately 100 acres of artificial oyster reef near the east side of the lake.
Quality First Marine, the contractor, will utilize high-pressure water cannons to spray the cultch material (crushed limestone) off barges and into the water. LDWF says that boaters should use caution while the operations are underway to avoid potentially dangerous flying cultch material.
