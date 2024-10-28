LDWF sets opening dates for Louisiana duck hunting season

BATON ROUGE — The 2024 duck hunting season kicks off on Saturday with a youth-only hunt in the western half of the state before the first split of the season starts on Nov. 16, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Monday.

The East Zone's youth-veterans-only hunt will also be held on Nov. 9 before the first split of the season begins. Click here for more information about both zones' seasons.

LDWF said that all waterfowl hunters 16 years and older, even those who are not otherwise required to purchase a license, must have a Federal Duck Stamp to hunt during the season.

Those 18 and older who are duck hunting are required to have a basic hunting license and be Harvest Information Program certified, LDWF added. Those under 17 do not need a hunting license or certification to duck hunt. A hunting license can be purchased here.