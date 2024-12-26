66°
LDWF releases further information after hunter shot in Zachary Monday

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - After a hunter was shot in an incident Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released further information on its investigation. 

LDWF investigators said two people - the shooter and the victim - were unknowingly deer hunting in the same area at the same time. One of them thought they were shooting at a deer, but shot the other with buckshot from a 20-gauge shotgun. 

The shooter immediately called for help. The victim's injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.

LDWF noted neither hunter was wearing any hunter's orange, nor did they have tags for the deer they were hunting. 

Agents cited the shooter for those two reasons but said further charges could be possible depending on the investigation. 

