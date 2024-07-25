LDWF investigating fatal boating crash in St. Mary Parish that left one man dead

BAYOU CHENE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents are leading the investigating of a boating accident in St. Mary Parish that left one dead.

The body of Bayou L'Ourse man Jimmy Ruff Sr., 62, was turned over to the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office after he was involved in a fatal boating incident on Bayou Chene, LDWF said.

Agents received a call around 4 a.m. on July 23 about the incident. The operator of the vessel told agents that he and Ruff were returning home from fishing when they saw the flood control lock lights ahead of them and started to slow down.

While slowing down, the boat hit something in the water that caused Ruff to be propelled forward and incapacitated, agents said. The operator immediately called for help and headed to the Amelia Boat Launch.

Ruff was pronounced deceased shortly after, agents said.