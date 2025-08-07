LDWF Commission passes notice to ban rehabilitation of coyotes

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a notice at a commission meeting on Thursday that added coyotes to the list of animals that are not to be rehabilitated.

Coyotes join animals like feral hogs and armadillos on the list.

Wildlife Permits Coordinator Bradley Breland said the department received several calls from individuals expressing concern about the increasing coyote populations. He said they've noticed significant conflict with coyotes, and rehabilitating coyotes will create new problems.

“Anytime you relocate animals, very seldom do they stay where you release them," Breland said. "They’re going to disperse into surrounding habitats.”

He said this usually causes the animals to roam into urban areas.

“Coyotes, they’re pack animals, so that pack is not going to tolerate new animals, and they’re going to draw them out into another territory, and it’s going to be a never-ending cycle,” Breland said.

Several critics spoke out against the proposed amendment. Rehabilitator Amy Shutt said the proposal is not a solution.

"It's hard to understand the reasoning behind that," Shutt said. "To ask us not to be able to take them and give them the basic care. They have no protections either."

In Louisiana, licensed hunters may take outlaw quadrupeds year-round during legal shooting hours. Shutt said rehabilitating and releasing coyotes helps keep a healthy balance in the ecosystem.

“We would have an overpopulation of rats that's going to cause disease to spread," she said. "They are the cleanup crew for carrying roadkill, and that's also something that helps to hamper any diseases that might spread through that.”

Shutt is the founder of the non-profit The Candid Project, helping rehabilitate and educate people about coyotes and foxes. She said the only thing that will make a difference is educating the community about the purpose of the animals.

The notice is open for public comment until October 1, after which it will be presented back to the commission for voting to ratify or amend the proposal. Breland said whatever is passed by the commission will go before legislative oversight.

Rehabilitators are allowed to take in injured coyotes until the rule is changed.