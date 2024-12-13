LDH: State's first human case of H5N1 avian flu identified in southwestern Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — The state's first presumptive positive human case of H5N1 avian flu has been detected in southwestern Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health said Friday.

The patient has been hospitalized. LDH's Office of Public Health said the patient had exposure to sick and dead birds that are suspected to have been infected with H5N1.

About 60 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as H5N1, have been recorded across the country. A majority of the cases are linked to exposure to infected poultry or dairy cows. There has been no human-to-human virus transmission in the U.S. to date, LDH added.

The best way to protect against H5N1 is to avoid sources of exposure, meaning avoiding direct contact with wild birds and other animals infected with or suspected to be infected with bird flu viruses.