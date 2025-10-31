LDH announces distribution schedule for state-funded emergency SNAP assistance during November

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health on Friday announced its distribution schedule for state-funded emergency assistance to recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as the government shutdown continues into its second month.

Households with only "able-bodied adults" will not receive state-funded emergency assistance, the LDH said, clarifying statements made by Gov. Jeff Landry that emergency SNAP benefits will only be made available to the most vulnerable Louisianans, like the elderly, disabled people and children.

During the special legislative session, a resolution was passed urging the Louisiana Department of Health to use $150 million from its budget to backfill SNAP benefits for Louisiana residents who are elderly, disabled and families with children for November.

Out of 800,000 Louisianians who depend on government assistance, Landry said, only 50,000 able-bodied adults who are on the program will not receive SNAP dollars.

Any unused SNAP benefits from previous months will remain on all recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards and can be utilized as usual, LDH added.

Starting Nov. 1, 25% of the SNAP household benefit allotment will be provided as state-funded emergency assistance on the assigned date that SNAP benefits are normally issued. An additional 25% of benefits will be provided to each household every seven days for November, as long as the shutdown continues.

LDH provided this chart as an example:

"Eligible SNAP recipients do not need to take action to receive state-funded emergency assistance. However, SNAP recipients must continue to meet all program requirements on time to continue their federal SNAP eligibility," LDH added.

LDH also announced that 786 SNAP employees have been furloughed as the shutdown continues, with these jobs being furloughed effective Monday.

Two hundred ninety-eight employees are essential staff and will not be furloughed.

"The furlough will continue until the federal government shutdown in Washington, D.C., ends," officials clarified.

