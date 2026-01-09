Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, attempting to escape custody
MORGAN CITY — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a local business and attempting to escape custody on Thursday morning, the Morgan City Police Department said.
Alan Granger, 35, was arrested after officers reportedly saw him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen the day before on Lee Street in Franklin.
Granger was arrested and charged with possession of stolen things, officials said.
Investigators say they were able to obtain video confirming Granger was the man who stole the vehicle, and he was subsequently charged with theft of a motor vehicle and criminal trespassing. Granger then allegedly attempted to escape custody and was also charged with battery of a correctional officer, battery of a police officer and attempted simple escape.
Granger was booked into the Morgan City Police Department Jail.
