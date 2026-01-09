Multiple fire departments respond to morning house fire in Slaughter

SLAUGHTER — Multiple fire departments from East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes responded to a house fire along Highway 412 in Slaughter on Friday morning.

According to fire officials, the fire occurred around 9 a.m., causing significant damage to the home.

While the home was considered a total loss, there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.