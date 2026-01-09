Latest Weather Blog
Son admits to disposing of father's body, leading investigators to remains, report says
BOGALUSA — Deputies from the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office believe that human remains found outside of Bogalusa on Thursday may belong to a missing Franklinton man after his son allegedly admitted to disposing of his body, according to a report by WWL-TV.
Authorities reportedly said the remains found near North Jones Road in Washington Parish may belong to 78-year-old Carley Donald Provost Sr., who was reported missing after the arrest of his son, Carley Donald Provost Jr., in an unrelated deadly shooting.
According to the report, Provost Jr. allegedly admitted to deputies that he put his father's body into a trash can and wheeled it to a neighbor's house on North Jones Road before eventually leading investigators to the body.
Provost Sr., who was allegedly battling health conditions, was last seen in June and was primarily being cared for by his son, WWL reported. Authorities reportedly believe that Provost Sr. died of natural causes, and his son decided to dispose of the body. Deputies do not suspect foul play, according to the report.
The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, the Coroner's Office and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab are reportedly working to confirm the identity of the person and determine the cause of death.
