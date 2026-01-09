Former Morgan City Mayor Cedric LaFleur dies at 94

MORGAN CITY — Former Morgan City Mayor Cedric LaFleur died on Thursday at the age of 94.

LaFleur served as a Morgan City council member from 1971 to 1983, when he was elected as mayor. During his time as mayor, LaFleur led the city through Hurricane Andrew, one of the most destructive hurricanes to hit Morgan City. He remained in office until 1993.

LaFleur also served as the Director of the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority Board of Directors from 1984 to 1990, serving as the Chairman of the board from 1987 to 1990.

Before joining politics, LaFleur opened LaFleur Dairy in 1954, a business that has been delivering milk to stores across the southern region of Louisiana and into parts of Mississippi for over 50 years.

LaFleur's funeral will be on January 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Holy Cross Catholic Church.