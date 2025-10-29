Gov. Landry addresses ongoing government shutdown, state-funded assistance for SNAP benefits

64°
Wednesday, October 29 2025
BATON ROUGE — On Wednesday, Gov. Jeff Landry is set to address the ongoing government shutdown, including the possibility that thousands of Louisiana residents will go without Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits if it is not ended by Saturday.

Landry's office said he will speak on state-funded assistance for the ongoing shutdown at 2 p.m. 

WBRZ will stream the news conference on Facebook and YouTube. 

