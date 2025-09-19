LDEQ to test seafood for contamination from Smitty's Supply explosion

BATON ROUGE — A state agency began testing seafood from areas affected by last month's Smitty's Supply explosions in Roseland for potential contamination.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said it started collecting samples Thursday from the Tangipahoa River and Lake Pontchartrain, near the mouth of the river. The agency will test the seafood for heavy metals and petroleum-related chemicals.

The LDEQ said it wants to know if seafood in the area is safe to eat. Oily residue settled over a large swath of Tangipahoa Parish from a black plume that rose from Smitty's following the Aug. 22 series of explosions.

“Responding quickly and comprehensively to environmental incidents is what our teams are trained to do,” LDEQ Assistant Secretary for the Office of Environmental Compliance Jerry Lang said.

The agency did its first round of testing on Thursday and expects to have results in around two weeks. The second round will happen in 60 days, with more afterwards if the LDEQ deems it necessary.