LDEQ holds hearing for ammonia plant in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE - On Thursday, LDEQ, Ascension residents, Donaldsonville City officials and plant leaders discussed a proposed ammonia plant at a hearing.

Clean Hydrogen Works is the group developing the Ascension Clean Energy project, an ammonia plant that would be based near Modeste. According to its website, the plant will produce 7.2 tons of ammonia annually. The plant is to be part of the RiverPlex MegaPark, outside Donaldsonville's city limits. Other projects in that area include CF Industries' 4-billion dollar ammonia plant as well as a 5.8-billion dollar steel mill for automaker Hyundai.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan said the plant is needed for this side of the parish.

"Industry coming into the area is something that will drive the economy of the City of Donaldsonville," Sullivan said. "The benefits outweigh the things they're saying... there's going to be more pollution. These plants are safer, they're better for the economy than some of the other industries that may be in the area."

Clean Hydrogen Works Senior Vice President of Development Vee Godley said he heard residents are in favor of the plant.

"I feel like we've gotten mostly positive responses from people in the area," Godley said.

Some living near the future site off Highway 405 said they are not thrilled about the plant.

"They can't even tell us what's going to happen if there's a leak. They say it's safe, To me, nothing is safe when you have to breathe in those different chemicals," Modeste Resident Twila Collins said.

Another Modeste resident Sherry White said she worried for the environment and what this means for those living near the plant.

"If we have to leave, we don't want to, but if we have to leave, where do we go? Where do we go to try and start all over again?" White said.

Godley said the plant is expected to start construction in mid-2026.