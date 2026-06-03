19-year-old arrested on attempted murder charges after Gonzales drive-by shooting

GONZALES — Gonzales Police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a South Burnside Avenue drive-by shooting that happened in May.

Police said that, on May 26, one person was injured along South Burnside near Gonzales Municipal Park. Keelan Irvin Jr. was later identified as a suspect.

Irvin was then arrested by police on Monday with the help of the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit

Irvin was booked on two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting.

WBRZ previously reported that, when he was 17, Irvin was arrested in May 2024 on six counts of attempted second-degree murder, among other charges. He posted a $280,000 bond in this case, which is still ongoing.

Irvin is due back in court on July 28 for a status conference. District Attorney Ricky Babin filed a motion to revoke his bond on Wednesday morning due to Irvin's newest arrest.