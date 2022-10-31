Proposed $7.5 billion plant could bring hundreds of new jobs to Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - A proposal to build a $7.5 billion energy facility in Donaldsonville could bring hundreds of new jobs to the region, according to the companies behind the effort.

Clean Hydrogen Works comprises Ascension Clean Energy, Denbury Carbon Solutions and Hafnia, the corporate components of the project, which aims to produce and export "blue ammonia" -- touted as a "high demand... clean energy feedstock in global markets."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday hailed the announcement as a step forward in the state's "emergence as a leader in" the energy sector.

“We will continue to work with our local and regional partners to support economic development that diversifies our energy and manufacturing sectors, creates good-paying jobs and moves us toward our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," he said.

Clean Hydrogen Works said it hopes to make a final investment decision and begin construction in 2024, which would allow the initial phase of production to begin by 2027. The company estimates 1,500 construction jobs would be created at the peak of construction.

Blue ammonia is a low-carbon take on the chemical compound that can serve a variety of energy needs. It is derived from nitrogen and "blue" hydrogen, and carbon dioxide that is generated from the production process can be captured and stored for additional use.