93°
Latest Weather Blog
Lawyer: Move trial from courthouse with Confederate monument
Trending News
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A legal argument has been revived in Louisiana over whether a black defendant can get a fair trial in a courthouse where a Confederate monument is displayed.
Niles Haymer, a lawyer for defendant Ronnie Anderson, says the answer is no.
Haymer says he filed a motion Tuesday to have Anderson's case moved out of state court in East Feliciana Parish, where a Confederate monument stands outside the courthouse.
A judge rejected a similar motion in August, saying Haymer filed too late. But the district attorney has since filed a new charge against Anderson - illegal possession of a stolen weapon.
That gives Haymer an opportunity to renew his argument: He says the monument sends a message that black defendants cannot get a fair trial in East Feliciana Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Slidell Police save woman from flooding SUV on Sunday
-
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at high school football game
-
Before abrupt exit from EBR School Board, member questioned student safety and...
-
'I quit:' EBR School Board member resigns less than a year after...
-
Specialized photographer captures dramatic moments in firefighters' daily battles