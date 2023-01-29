Lawmakers trying to find solutions to high-speed chases after the death of two Brusly teens

BATON ROUGE - Roughly two weeks ago, Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill were killed after an Addis Police Officer smashed into their car during a high-speed chase.

"These chases in my opinion are ultra-hazardous activities," State Representative Edmond Jordan told WBRZ.

Jordan says he may have an idea to fix the problem.

In the case of Gill and Dunn, District Attorney Tony Clayton is charging Addis Police Officer David Cauthron in their deaths.

Jordan says the DA's may not be able to do that all the time.

Instead, he wants officers who hurt, or even kill someone in a chase, to pay up.

"The best way to do this is from a civil perspective because if you decide to hit them where the money is, then that is always a good motivation to get them to do the right thing," Jordan said.

Attorney Jarrett Ambeau is representing the family of Caroline Gill.

He says there needs to be more guidelines in place for officers.

"We hope that the legislature can step in and give us some uniformity across the board," Ambeau told WBRZ. "Under these set of circumstances you can engage in a high-speed chase, under these set of circumstances you cannot," Ambeau told WBRZ.

Jordan wants officers to be held accountable every time they chase someone and it ends up hurting or killing a bystander.

"I want something to say, 'if you do this chase and it ends up with the death of a person or serious bodily injury to a person then you are going to be held liable,'" Jordan said.

State Senator Ed Price, who represents part of Brusly, told WBRZ over the phone that he is open to legislation to better regulate high-speed chases in the future.