Lawmakers, experts meet at capitol after concerns over drone sightings

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers and experts met at the Capitol on Wednesday to discuss drone control laws in the state as part of the Louisiana Advanced Aviation and Drone Advisory Committee (LAADAC).

After recent drone incidents in California, New Jersey, and Louisiana, members said they recognize the attention on their committee.

"With the fires and the devastation out there, some of the things we're seeing with drone operators out there, specifically the one that took down an airplane last week, there's a heightened awareness of drone operations throughout the nation," DOTD Office of Multimodal Commerce Aviation Director Bradley Brandt said.

The LAADAC convened to speak about current gaps in state law.

"The three gaps right now that we're trying to address are firefighters, critical infrastructure, and adding mitigation authority to the state police," UAS Gulf of Mexico Center of Excellence President R. George Rey Sr. said.

For firefighters, Rey is referencing Louisiana Revised Statute 14-327. Obstructing a fireman.

"To add drones into that, so that's what we're offering up today, some language," Rey said.

The committee passed a motion to adopt the language change regarding firefighters. That recommendation will be included in a report that will go to legislators.

When it comes to infrastructure, the recommendation is a coalition that would implement countermeasures to unmanned aircraft systems.

The third gap? Mitigation authority. Current law gives the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense the power to track and take down drones. The committee wants to give that power to the state police, which is the goal of the proposed 'We Will Act' Act.

"In the absence of the feds doing anything about drones flying our critical infrastructure to include nuclear power plants and they just won't do anything, Louisiana will do something," Thomas Mule, GOHSEP Executive Officer of Security and Interoperability, said.

If the bill is introduced and passed, it would challenge federal law.

"Although it will probably be challenged... let the argument begin. That's how I think of it at this time," Rey said.

The committee also passed a resolution regarding a public service campaign to educate people on proper drone usage.

"It's really going to be a joint effort between DOTD, GOHSEP, to really get that information out to the general public on how drones should be operated, where drones can and cannot be operated and really get the information to the FAA has already put together and wants the public to know as well," Brandt said.