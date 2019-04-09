Law enforcement searching for suspect after officer shot in Abbeville

Photo: KATC

ABBEVILLE - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an overnight officer-involved shooting in Abbeville.

According to KATC, a female officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop. The incident happened in the 600 block of North Gertrude Street. State police later identified the suspect as 29-year-old Nahshon Ishmael Brooks.

Authorities say Brooks shot the officer twice then fled the scene. Officials say the officer was airlifted to the hospital in stable condition.

Brooks is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, carrying a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.