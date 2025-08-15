Law enforcement searching for missing New Orleans 12-year-old with developmental condition

NEW ORLEANS - Law enforcement is searching for Bryan Vasquez, a 12-year-old with a developmental condition who went missing Thursday night.

Vasquez was last seen Thursday night around 10 p.m. near the area of Beaucaire Street in New Orleans wearing an adult diaper. He is believed to have walked away in an unknown direction.

Vasquez is non-verbal and does not understand English or Spanish.

Anyone with information on Vasquez's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 658-6070 or call 911.