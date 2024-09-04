Law enforcement agencies teaming up to increase manpower for LSU, Southern home-openers Saturday

BATON ROUGE — It's going to be a busy Saturday for police with both LSU and Southern football having home openers within 30 minutes of each other.

With that in mind, law enforcement agencies in the area are joining forces to make sure they have enough manpower for high levels of security in Baton Rouge—especially around Tiger Stadium and A.W. Mumford Stadium.

WBRZ spoke to Southern University police about its plan for their part of Baton Rouge gameday.

"To supplement our numbers, we use agencies from the local surrounding areas. Baker, Zachary, probation-parole and we all work together to make the event a safer, safe event," Lt. Kenneth Guy said.

With both teams in Baton Rouge, it becomes a big responsibility for Baton Rouge Police to have officers at both games and in the city.

"We have an excess of 100 plus officers at LSU, we have 20 to 30 officers working at Southern and we're out there in an attempt to make sure everyone's safe," BRPD public information officer L'Jean McKneely said.

Police also say they have on-duty officers who will respond to calls as well. Police at both locations will help with traffic to get everyone to and from the game but are asking for patience as there will be a lot of people in Baton Rouge this weekend going to each game.

There's also going to be an increased police presence to ensure no one is drinking and driving.

"Every year, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission gives us money so that we can do extra patrols throughout the year. If you're impaired and under the influence of anything, use those resources that are available to you whether it's friends, family," McKneely said.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies and state troopers will also be in both areas to keep people safe and make sure everyone is making good choices.