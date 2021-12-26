Late-night manhunt brings chopper, K9s to Pointe Coupee Saturday evening

OSCAR - A large presence of law enforcement was seen and heard at the southern end of False River late Saturday night as deputies searched for two people on the run from the law.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said it was searching for "two male subjects" at the corner of La. 416 and Wye Road. The two people were driving a stolen vehicle.

Deputies were using ground and air support to search for the pair. K9 deputies were also on the scene late Christmas night.

Deputies asked people in the area of Lorio Road, Lorio Acres, La. 416 ad Wye Road to stay inside.

"It is unknown whether or not they are armed," the sheriff's office said.