Late Acadian Ambulance CEO's son to serve remainder of father's term on LSU's Board of Supervisors
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Friday named the son of Acadian Ambulance's CEO to serve out the remainder of his father's term on LSU's Board of Supervisors after he died of cancer in June.
Blaise Zuschlag, the executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Acadian Companies, will finish the remainder of his father’s term. Richard Zuschlag, 76, died of cancer in June.
“It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to carry out my father’s term on the LSU Board of Supervisors. As an LSU alumnus, I am honored to serve on this board and continue to grow the legacy of our state’s flagship university. I am grateful to Governor Landry for making this possible, and I am looking forward to getting to work," Blaise Zuschlag said.
A Lafayette native, Blaise Zuschlag earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from LSU.
