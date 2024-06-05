CEO of Acadian Ambulance Services dies after fight with cancer

LAFAYETTE - The CEO of Acadian Ambulance Services, Richard Zuschlag, passed away after high fight with cancer came to an end.

Zuschlag worked for Acadian for 53 years. He built a legacy of service focused on helping and saving thousands of patients.

"We will forever be changed, forever be grateful, and forever be better because of who Richard was and the lessons and legacy he has left us," said Randall Mann, Acadian's vice president. "He treated everyone with respect and was constantly striving to bring people together for the greater good. It is up to all of us to honor this legacy by living and leading by his example and his faith. Because of Richard, Acadian is stronger than ever, and in his honor, we will carry on his life’s work.

"His legacy endures through his beautiful family, every life saved, every patient helped, and every battle he waged to ensure that all people had access to high-quality medical care. He never backed down when fighting for the things he loved most: his family, his employees, and the communities he served."

Service dates for Zuschlag will be announced later.