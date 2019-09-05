93°
Last ex-guard gets almost 4 years in pepper spraying
MONROE - A former guard at a private prison in Louisiana has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for standing by while others used pepper spray on kneeling, handcuffed inmates, then participating in a cover-up.
U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Mona Hardwick says U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty sentenced Christopher Loring on Wednesday in Monroe to 46 months in prison.
Loring was the last of four ex-guards to be sentenced after pleading guilty in the October 2016 incident at Richwood Correctional Center near Monroe. Charges were dropped against a fifth after he died.
The longest sentence was five years for former Capt. Roderick Douglas, the first guard to use the spray.
The prison, warden and ex-guards still face a lawsuit filed by the inmates about five months before the indictment.
