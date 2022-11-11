78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Large pothole partially blocking Basin Bridge, gumming up traffic on I-10 East

58 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, November 11 2022 Nov 11, 2022 November 11, 2022 12:19 PM November 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHISKEY BAY - A pothole forced police to close off an eastbound lane on the Basin Bridge, causing major delays for drivers on I-10 heading into Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police said the right, eastbound lane on the bridge near Whiskey Bay was closed off after DOTD workers found the hole. Crews were working on emergency repairs as of around noon. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days