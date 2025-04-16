80°
Latest Weather Blog
Large police presence expected in Pierre Part for Assumption Sheriff's Office training activity
PIERRE PART - A large police presence is expected Wednesday afternoon near Pierre Part Elementary School while the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office conducts a trainer exercise.
There will be a S.W.A.T. training exercise at the Pierre Part Fire House behind the New Pierre Part Fire Department building next to Pierre Part Elementary.
During the training exercise, members of the public may hear loud bangs in the area. The bangs are related to the training exercise happening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Celebrating 70 years of WBRZ on the air with...
-
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month - AAA shows what can happen...
-
2une In Previews: Nexus Technology Cup
-
Police trying to identify person who tried using counterfeit money at Government...
-
Deputies trying to identify woman accused of stealing wallet, using owner's credit...