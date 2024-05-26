91°
Large motorcycle crash on I-10 result of wooden pallet on interstate

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two lanes on I-10 westbound were shut down before Dalrymple Drive after a large motorcycle crash that left four total injured, according to officials. 

According to Baton Rouge Police Department officials, a wooden pallet on the highway was hit by a car, resulting in the pallets shattering. The motorcycles hit the shattered pallets as a result, leading to the accident.

BRPD officials say a total of one car and six motorcycles were involved in the wreck. Additionally, none of the people injured experienced life-threatening injuries. 

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m.

