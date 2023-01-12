Large holes left in front yard for weeks, utility crew comes back after call from 2 On Your Side

ZACHARY - A man's front yard was torn up by a crew contracted by AT&T. It stayed that way for weeks, until he called 2 On Your Side.

It all started with a knock on Montrel Surgent's door in mid-November. The crew said they had an issue with the fiber optic cable line going underneath his driveway and would have to dig on either side to make repairs.

The crew worked for a full day and then left for the night. They didn't return.

"They just left it," Surgent said.

After several attempts trying to get through to AT&T, he contacted 2 On Your Side.

"They didn't come back until I notified you all," he said.

A crew came back a few days ago to finish the repairs to the line, fill in the holes and put down sod. The holes may be gone, but the condition of the property left behind is not what Surgent expected.

He says his flower bed is ruined, the sod is dead, and the crew left behind a mess on the street, sidewalk, and his driveway.

"It's just sad, a large corporation like that and this is how they do you," he said.

He's glad to see the holes and orange fencing gone from his yard, but it doesn't look the same.

AT&T will not comment on why the project was left dormant for weeks. The company says the contractor is working with the homeowner to complete all repairs and restore any impacts from their work.