81°
Latest Weather Blog
LaPlace man arrested after deputies find dead body in his trunk
LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist deputies arrested a man after finding a body in the trunk of his car on Saturday night.
Deputies say they responded to a call about a shooting in Reserve, where a vehicle was spotted leaving the area after the sound of gunfire.
Authorities stopped the vehicle, and Tyler Bourgeois, 20, stepped out of the car and allegedly told officers that a body was in the trunk.
Deputies opened the trunk to find a dead man, later identified as Tylen Anderson. Bourgeois later admitted to shooting Anderson after a heated argument.
Trending News
Bourgeois is being charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the parish jail with a $250,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas residency, cites 'health challenges'
-
Early voting underway for Oct. 11 election; 19th JDC judge seat, tax...
-
More than 58 million pounds of corn dogs, sausages on a stick...
-
Video game developer Electronic Arts to be acquired and taken private for...
-
Woman looking for affordable health services after Planned Parenthood closes doors in...