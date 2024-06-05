Landry signs law prohibiting transgender people from facilities that align with chosen gender

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry signed a controversial bill into law Wednesday that would place further restrictions on transgender Louisianans.

The bill—HB608—will go into effect Aug. 1.

HB608, authored by Rep. Roger Wilder, R-Denham Springs, will segregate all bathrooms, changing and locker rooms, as well as sleeping quarters by sex in public schools, domestic violence shelters and correctional facilities. This would prohibit transgender people from using facilities that align with their gender identity.

The “Women’s Safety and Protection Act” passed 29-10 in the Senate and 80-17 in the House.

Landry said he was proud to sign the bill, which he said "protects women's safety and reinforces the very identity of what it means to be a woman."

"Enough is enough," Landry said. "Louisiana will not allow biological men to take advantage of opportunities for women."

The bill faced controversy earlier in the legislative session.

"HB 608 would harm so many Transgender people in Louisiana. We need to recognize their humanity. This bill will make life harder for people. We need to open our hearts and understand the challenges facing transgender people," Board of Louisiana Progress chair and former Democratic representative Melissa Flournoy tweeted in April. "We need to protect all Louisiana citizens.

Two other LGBTQ+ bills reached Landry's desk for approval.

HB122, authored by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, would follow the path of "Don't Say Gay" bills passed in other Republican-controlled legislatures by restricting the discussion of "sexual orientation or gender identity in any classroom discussion or instruction in a manner that deviates from state content standards or curricula developed or approved by public school governing authorities."

Another bill—HB121—would prohibit public schools from adopting policies that inquire about employees' or students' pronouns or names other than their legal names, unless consistent with their biological sex. Rep. Raymond Crews', R-Bossier City, bill would also allow school employees and students to decline the use of pronouns other than those of one's biological sex without facing adverse consequences.