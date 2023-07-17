Landry adds to campaign cash stash, new filing shows

BATON ROUGE - The gubernatorial frontrunner in the polls added nearly $3 million to his bottom line in the past three months, new campaign finance reports show.

Attorney General Jeff Landry took in more than $4.6 million since April and finished with $9.1 million in "funds on hand" at the close of this latest reporting period. That's up from $6.3 million on hand three months ago.

The total only applies to Landry's campaign account and does not include money collected by political action committees that may support him in his campaign for governor.

State Treasurer John Schroeder reported $2.2 million in ready cash, with attorney Hunter Lundy showing $2.1 million.

None of the other candidates whose information was available Monday evening approached $1 million "in the bank." The lone Democrat running, former DOTD director Shawn Wilson, raised a little more than half a million dollars in the past three months and had close to $600,000 on hand.

Files for Stephen Waguespack and Richard Nelson had not yet updated with their latest information.