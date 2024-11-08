Lamar Dixon shelter reopens after parish steps in

GONZALES - People staying at the Lamar Dixon Center shelter following the flood were told they would have to be out by this evening by 4 o'clock.

The Red Cross in charge of the shelter told the several dozen still there that it was time to pack their stuff and leave. That is until the Ascension Parish Government stepped in and reopened the shelter, at least for now.

For the people calling the shelter home, they said they had no idea where they would have gone. As the cots from the shelter were packed up, and people gathered their things in trash bags, many thought they would have to find somewhere else to sleep tonight.

"Where I'm going now? I'm going in my car," a woman said outside of the shelter. "Truly...nowhere to go."

A spokesperson for the Red Cross said that people told to leave were given options of how the Red Cross would help them. As they walked out the door, those staying at the shelter said that was not the case.

But tonight, an hour after the gym was scheduled to shut down, Ascension parish making the decision to keep the doors open. And after bringing the cots and people back in the shelter, Ascension saying their welcomed there for at least another week.

While the Red Cross shelter at the River Center in Baton Rouge is still open that too could be closing by the end of this week.