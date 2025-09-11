74°
Lagway brings big-play ability to Tiger Stadium Saturday
BATON ROUGE - The Florida Gator offense did not play well in a loss last Saturday to South Florida, but LSU fans know Gator quarterback DJ Lagway can make a big play at anytime.
In last season's matchup between Florida and LSU, Lagway threw for 226 yards and a touchdown and led the Gators to a win.
Lagway is 38-for-51 for 342 yards and four touchdowns so far in 2025.
