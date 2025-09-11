74°
Lagway brings big-play ability to Tiger Stadium Saturday

8 hours 53 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, September 10 2025 Sep 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 5:34 PM September 10, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Florida Gator offense did not play well in a loss last Saturday to South Florida, but LSU fans know Gator quarterback DJ Lagway can make a big play at anytime.

In last season's matchup between Florida and LSU, Lagway threw for 226 yards and a touchdown and led the Gators to a win.

Lagway is 38-for-51 for 342 yards and four touchdowns so far in 2025.

