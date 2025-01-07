Lafourche teenagers arrested for attempting to frame high school teacher for inappropriate behavior

RACELAND - Two teenagers were charged with cyberstalking and online impersonation after they allegedly tried to frame a high school teacher for sending inappropriate messages to students.

Back in December, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into a teacher at Central Lafourche High School after he allegedly was sending inappropriate messages to two teenage students. Over the weeks that followed, detectives found multiple conversations that seemed to point to this conclusion.

However, further investigation found that the two teenage girls who had raised the complaint against the teacher had fabricated the messages and the "teacher's" profile on an online messaging app to make it appear as if he was having the conversations.

The teacher had not sent any messages to the girls and was the victim of the crime. One of the two students, additionally, admitted involvement, the LPSO said.

Monday, both girls were charged with one count each of false swearing for the purpose of violating public health or safety, cyberstalking, and online impersonation.