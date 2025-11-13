62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office shares update on investigation into AI nude images

2 hours 6 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, November 13 2025 Nov 13, 2025 November 13, 2025 8:43 PM November 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about an investigation into AI nude images that were shared among students. 

LPSO shared the initial report, which said "several female students reported to her that a 'Tik Tok' video is circulating, containing their faces on nude bodies."

WBRZ previously reported that an alleged female victim confronted another student and there was a physical altercation on the school bus, which led to her suspension. 

The situation was addressed publicly at a school board meeting.

Through the investigation, deputies found that eight students and two adults were victims. 

Trending News

One male student was charged with ten counts of unlawful dissemination of images created by artificial intelligence. Law enforcement says additional charges for a second victim are possible. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days