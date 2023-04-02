Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy dead after suspect rams vehicle

THIBODAUX - A deputy with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has died after a suspect rammed into the deputy's vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to a released statement, the Sheriff's Office received a call that the Houma Police Department was pursuing a suspect into Lafourche Parish just before 4 a.m. Louisiana State Police later said the pursuit began after a Houma Police officer attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation.

The pursuit led officers to Lafourche Crossing, where the suspect stopped. After officers attempted to negotiate, the suspect accelerated and struck the deputy's vehicle. The deputy inside was transported to a hospital, where the deputy later died.

“We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one or our own," Sheriff Craig Webre said. "We are with the family providing them with support and prayers at this unbelievably difficult time. We ask for the community’s love, prayers and support as well."

The identity of the deputy will be released at a later time.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Louisiana State Police is handling the crash and criminal investigation.