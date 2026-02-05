Lacombe woman dead, several others injured after crash at Hammond traffic circle

HAMMOND — A Lacombe woman died in a fatal crash in a Hammond traffic circle, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said.

Maricia Casnave, 30, died in the Jan. 29 crash around 7 p.m. in the traffic circle on North Hoover and Sisters roads.

According to deputies, Casnave was in a car traveling south on North Hoover when the car drove into the roundabout at Sisters Road at a high rate of speed. The car lost control and drove into a tree.

Casnave, the front passenger of the car, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Four other people in the vehicle, including a juvenile, were all unrestrained and were hospitalized with various levels of injuries. Two are still in the hospital, officials said.

TPSO is investigating the crash, with possible criminal charges pending.