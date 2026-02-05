47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD arrests alleged drug dealer after raids of two address on Wenonah Street

57 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, February 05 2026 Feb 5, 2026 February 05, 2026 10:17 AM February 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police conducted two raids along Wenonah Street and arrested a suspected drug dealer. 

A BRPD spokesperson said that 47-year-old Levi Black is accused of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances. 

Police raided two Wenonah Street addresses on Jan. 23 and seized a large amount of marijuana, six guns and cash. 

Trending News

Black has a criminal record, including drug-dealing charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days