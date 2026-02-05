2 more suspects arrested in connection with November fatal beating, shooting; total of 5 arrested

BATON ROUGE — Two more arrests have been made in connection with the November 2025 death of Darrell McBride along Lorraine Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Thursday.

According to BRPD, 39-year-old Eric Byrd and 44-year-old James Williams were both arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder charges on Wednesday.

Byrd was apprehended by the Gretna Police Department and extradited to Baton Rouge, while Williams was

apprehended in Baton Rouge by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Police said that Byrd has an extensive drug arrest history, while James has a history of domestic abuse battery, second-degree battery, simple battery and illegal carrying of weapons.

Byrd and James are the fourth and fifth arrests connected to the death of 37-year-old McBride, who was found fatally beaten and shot in an ambush by ten men. Damien Drake, Raydrick Sterling and Christopher Andrews were previously arrested in connection with McBride's death.