BRPD: Foster parent arrested for spanking 3-year-old with fly swatter

2 hours 14 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, February 05 2026 Feb 5, 2026 February 05, 2026 5:31 AM February 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A foster parent was arrested for spanking a three-year-old with a fly swatter, arrest documents say.

According to an affidavit from the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to a daycare in Feb. 2024 after a child was dropped off with bruises on his legs, thighs and back. The three-year-old also walked with a noticeable limp, officers said.

Police were told that the child's foster parent, Beanisle Jones, said the child was spanked for "eating all of the groceries."

When police talked to Jones, she said she spanked the child with a fly swatter; she said she did not think her actions were child abuse because she didn't "break the skin."

Jones was booked for cruelty to juveniles on Jan. 30, 2026.

