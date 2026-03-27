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Labadieville woman pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud after falsifying provider for disabled child

3 hours 9 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 4:51 PM March 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LABADIEVILLE - A Labadieville woman pled guilty to three counts of Medicaid fraud after pretending to hire an employee to provide medical services to her disabled child, the Attorney General's office said.

Keisha Kennedy, 42, submitted fraudulent billing for services never provided between July 2020 and January 2021. She operated as a Medicaid provider claiming to have hired an employee to provide medical services to her disabled minor child, according to officials.

She was arrested on April 1, 2024.

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Kennedy was sentenced to two years of active supervised probation. She also is ordered to pay $5,000 cost of prosecution, pay $404.75 court costs, pay probations fees of $65 per month, maintain employment, remain drug free, remain alcohol free, refrain from possessing firearms and refrain from further criminal conduct.

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