Labadieville residents picking up the pieces after tornado rips through town

LABADIEVILLE - A tornado touched down in Labadieville Monday afternoon damaging homes and the volunteer fire station.

Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Gros says a mobile home next door was lifted by the winds and then crashed into the side of the station.

"When I drove up, both doors, which were hurricane-rated doors, were imploded," Gros said.

The station doors and walls on either side were torn down. Exposed insulation poked through the ceiling and roof, some pieces were scattered on the floor and the grass outside.

"This is basically the only area that we see the majority of the damage," Gros said. "You look around, half a mile, and you see tree limbs down."

The tornado damage was primarily focused in the neighborhood around the fire station. Ronald Johnson lives nearby. His home was mostly spared, but the roof of his house had water leaking. The shed at the back of the lot was tossed around and torn to pieces.

"My motor bike was in there, my four-wheeler," Johnson said. "I've got a lot of good stuff in there, but these things happen down in the south."

Chief Gros says it could cost up to $300,000 to repair the station damage.

Ronald Johnson said he hoped insurance covers the costs.

"I would just like to secure my place and the most valuable items that I lost," Johnson said. "You know we have trouble down south getting money from the insurance agency. This time it's not going to be so lucky for them."