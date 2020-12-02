La. spreading out distribution of SNAP benefits each month

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services will begin adjusting the schedule it uses to distribute SNAP benefits to families each month.

According to DCFS, the distribution of those benefits will gradually shift from the first two weeks of each month to the first 23 days of each month. The department will begin changing that schedule in December with the new regular schedule going into effect in February.

The department also received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to issue supplemental SNAP benefits for December to families not already receiving the maximum allotment for their household size. The supplemental benefits are scheduled to be loaded onto recipients’ EBT cards on Friday, December 4. In prior months, supplements have been issued after regular SNAP benefits, but for December, some households will receive their supplement before their regular benefit.

You can view the full schedule for the next few months here.