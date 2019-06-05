Latest Weather Blog
La. secretary of state: Harassment policies will be improved
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's secretary of state, accused of sexual harassment, pledged to state senators that his agency is reviewing its anti-harassment policies and will consider improvements.
Secretary of State Tom Schedler came under intense questioning from Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who chairs the committee that oversees his office. Peterson said the agency should revise procedures that have been unchanged since 2013.
Schedler replied that his office will provide recommendations to improve its policies to the senators by week's end. He said he will "remain out of that process" amid a pending sexual harassment lawsuit.
Schedler is accused of harassing a woman who worked in his office and punishing her when she rebuffed advances. Schedler's spokeswoman said Schedler had a consensual sexual relationship with the woman, a claim the woman's lawyer denied.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former OLOL Foundation head faces federal charges in embezzlement scheme
-
BRPD unit damaged after crashing into pole during overnight chase
-
Nicholson, Brightside intersection work to last through the year
-
Fired OLOL Foundation president will plead guilty to fraud, money laundering
-
Deputies investigating deadly double shooting at O'Neal Lane apartment