La. secretary of state candidates loan campaigns hefty sums
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Three candidates vying to be Louisiana's next secretary of state have poured thousands of their own dollars into the effort.
Rep. Julie Stokes, a Kenner Republican, has the most cash on hand in the latest campaign finance reports, reporting $441,000 in the bank. But that's because she loaned the effort $250,000.
Turkey Creek Mayor Heather Cloud, a Republican, reported $102,000 in the bank, after a $101,000 personal loan.
Former Sen. A.G. Crowe, a Pearl River Republican, loaned his campaign $90,000.
Rep. Rick Edmonds, a Baton Rouge Republican, raised the most from donors in the latest report, with $103,000 collected.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the Baton Rouge Republican who took over the job after Tom Schedler resigned, drew the second-largest haul, raising $88,000 from donors.
The election is Nov. 6.
