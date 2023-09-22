91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. secretary of state candidates loan campaigns hefty sums

5 years 1 month 1 week ago Sunday, August 12 2018 Aug 12, 2018 August 12, 2018 12:43 PM August 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Three candidates vying to be Louisiana's next secretary of state have poured thousands of their own dollars into the effort.
  
Rep. Julie Stokes, a Kenner Republican, has the most cash on hand in the latest campaign finance reports, reporting $441,000 in the bank. But that's because she loaned the effort $250,000.
  
Turkey Creek Mayor Heather Cloud, a Republican, reported $102,000 in the bank, after a $101,000 personal loan.
  
Former Sen. A.G. Crowe, a Pearl River Republican, loaned his campaign $90,000.
  
Rep. Rick Edmonds, a Baton Rouge Republican, raised the most from donors in the latest report, with $103,000 collected.
  
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the Baton Rouge Republican who took over the job after Tom Schedler resigned, drew the second-largest haul, raising $88,000 from donors.
  
The election is Nov. 6.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days