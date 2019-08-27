La. school bus driver arrested for DWI after driving erratically with kids on board

Photo: KATC

DERIDDER - A Louisiana school bus driver has been arrested for DWI after she was pulled over while driving children to school.

Police received the first 911 call around 7 a.m. Monday from a 15-year-old student on the bus, KATC reports. The student told police the driver, later identified as 60-year-old Tammy Gibson, was swerving and running stop signs.

A second call came from the mother of a student on the bus. The woman said her daughter was sending her text messages complaining about Gibson's driving.

Officer located the bus around 7:16 a.m. at a DeRidder school. Gibson was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child endangerment and transported to the DeRidder Police Department for additional tests.

Beauregard Parish Superintendent Tim Cooley was notified of the incident and said the students were safely delivered to their appropriate schools.