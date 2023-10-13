La. pardon board denies requests from 5 death row inmates seeking clemency hearings

BATON ROUGE - A handful of inmates who were seeking a shot at leniency amid a push to clear Louisiana's death row were denied clemency hearings Friday.

The Louisiana Board of Pardons on Friday shot down requests from all five inmates who were vying for a hearing that could have spared them the death penalty.

Their cases were fast-tracked amid a push from Governor John Bel Edwards to have cases heard for all 56 of Louisiana's current death row inmates before he leaves office in January. Prosecutors across the state decried the efforts to "rush" the process and legally challenged attempts to secure hearings for all of those inmates.

A recent settlement between the pardon board and district attorneys from numerous jurisdictions significantly cut down the list of eligible death row inmates.

The five attorneys representing the inmates issued the following statement:

Today, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Paroles held brief “administrative reviews” for five people on death row: Clifford Deruise, Winthrop Eaton, Antoinette Frank, Danny Irish, and Emmett Taylor. Unlike at a full clemency hearing, the applicants themselves were not present and had no opportunity to speak to the Board. Instead, each side was allowed just 10 minutes to present witnesses and attorney statements. The Board, comprised of five members, four of whom participated today, then split evenly in four of the five cases, with two members voting to hold a full clemency hearing for the applicant and two voting against it (in one case, Winthrop Eaton, a full hearing was denied by a three-to-one vote). All five applicants were denied the opportunity for a full clemency hearing, during which they would have been able to personally address the Board and answer questions about why their death sentences should be commuted to life imprisonment without possibility of parole.

The five cases that had administrative hearings today are marked by many of the same serious systemic problems that prove Louisiana’s death penalty is broken. These issues include innocence, intellectual disability, serious mental illness, childhood sexual abuse and trauma, racial bias, youth, prosecutorial misconduct, sentencing disparities, and ineffective defense representation.

