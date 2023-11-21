La. high school football player dies after hit during game Friday

WINNSBORO - A high school football player died from injuries sustained at a Friday night football game in Franklin Parish.

Sheriff Kevin Cobb identified the victim as 16-year-old Tyrell Cameron. Officials said he died at a hospital after being rushed there from the game.

Franklin Parish High School was playing Sterlington. Franklin Parish is southeast of Monroe and Sterlington is to the city's north.

KNOE TV reported that Cameron went down after taking a hit during a punt return in the fourth quarter of the game.